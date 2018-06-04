NSU Student Arrested on Narcotics Charges

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents assist Northwestern State University Police with arrest of student on campus which led to narcotics charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 5/3/2018 Jeffrey Driskell W/M 40, was taken into custody after NSU police received a complaint of a student disturbing the peace at Morrison Hall. Due to Driskells actions and demeanor NSU officers realized that the suspect was under the influence of some type of illegal substance.

NSU police contacted the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force for assistance and after a short investigation and interview with the suspect NMJDTF agents obtained a search warrant for the student’s residence located on Behan St. in the city of Natchitoches.

NMJDTF agents along with NSU police executed the search warrant and located 33 active Psilocybin Mushroom grows, approximately 2 gallons of suspected Psilocybin tea, approximately 1,200 clear capsules containing suspected Psilocybin and drug paraphernalia used to manufacture and package illegal narcotics.

Jeffrey Driskell was arrested and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Cultivation of CDS I (Psilocybin)

Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Psilocybin effects are similar to those of other hallucinogens, such as mescaline from peyote or LSD. The psychological reaction to psilocybin use includes visual and auditory hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality. Panic reactions and psychosis also may occur, particularly if large doses of psilocybin are ingested.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.