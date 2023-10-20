NSU statement regarding NPD arrest

NATCHITOCHES – Friday morning Northwestern State University was made aware of the off-campus arrest of an NSU student by the City of Natchitoches Police Department.

At NSU, we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and take any legal matters involving members of our university community seriously.

We understand that this news may be concerning and want to assure the public that we are actively monitoring the situation and cooperating with the authorities to determine any additional action that the university should take at this time.

NSU is currently unable to comment on the ongoing investigation but will update the university community as more information becomes available.

It is important to remember that an arrest does not imply guilt and we must respect the legal process and the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

We want to emphasize that the alleged actions of one individual do not reflect the values and principles of our institution.

NSU is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the legal process.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

Any inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the City of Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.