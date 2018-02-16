NSU Spring N-Side View and Credit Connection

Northwestern State University will hold its annual Spring N-Side View and Credit Connection Saturday, March 3.

Registration for Spring N-Side View and Credit Connection will begin at 8 a.m. in Magale Recital Hall and the programs start at 9 a.m.

As part of Spring N-Side View, representatives from each of Northwestern State’s colleges will be on hand to explain degree programs offered at NSU. Staff from the financial aid, housing and scholarship offices will also be available to answer questions. A student panel will give a unique perspective on the university. An orientation program for parents will also be held. Also as part of Spring N-Side View, prospective students will get to tour Northwestern State’s campus.

During Credit Connection, students can earn college credit by taking an advanced standing examination which can result in credit being posted on the student’s college transcript once they enroll at Northwestern State.

Tests for English 1010, English 1020, Spanish, Math 1020 or 1060 will be offered. Students can take up to two tests at no charge.

Students with ACT Math subscores below 19 or 460 on the SAT or English subscores below 18 on the ACT or 450 on the SAT can take Accuplacer, a college placement test that assists the university in evaluating students in writing and math for placement decisions. Passing the exams can result in students being able to register in college level courses instead of developmental courses. The cost for the exam is $15 for math or English or $25 for both.

All tests will be given in Kyser Hall on the NSU campus. To register, contact the NSU Testing Center at (318) 357-5246 or go to recruiting.nsula.edu/credit-connection-registration.

The first round of Credit Connection tests begins at 10 a.m. with the second round at 1 p.m.

Northwestern State offers a unique scholarship opportunity for students with strong leadership potential and provides them with a year long leadership program. The President’s Leadership Program is designed to promote active involvement in the campus community and provide opportunities for students to build leadership skills together. A PLP Emerging Leaders Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reservation is required in order to participate in the program. Those interested can sign up at nsula.edu/fye.

Lunch will be available at 12 p.m. for $10.

To reserve a spot for Spring N-Side View, go to nsula.edu/recruiting/preview-days.

For more information on Spring N-Side View/Credit Connection, contact the Office of Admissions and Recruiting at (318) 357-4503 or (800) 327-1903 or go to nsula.edu/recruiting/preview-days.