NSU, SLCC will sign 2+2 agreement

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University and South Louisiana Community College will sign 2 + 2 agreement that will allow students who earn an associate degree in criminal justice at SLCC to transfer credit hours towards a bachelor’s degree at NSU.  Administrators say the partnership saves students time and money as they pursue a four-year degree in criminal justice.

Northwestern State University Acting President Dr. Chris Maggio and SLCC Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder will formalize the agreement with a signing ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in Room 102 of the Ardoin Building at the SLCC Lafayette campus, 1101 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette.  Area news media and the public are invited to attend. 

For more information, contact Leah Jackson, NSU’s Director of Informational Services, at jacksonl@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4553.

