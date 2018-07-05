Football – NSU sets seven Victory Tour stops in July, headlined by Coach Brad Laird

Corrects location for Baton Rouge – Superior Grill at 7333 Highland Road, not Government Street.

PRESSNATCHITOCHES – New Northwestern State football coach Brad Laird, many of his staff and other Demon coaches and athletic staff will preview upcoming seasons and greet supporters during the upcoming 2018 NSU Victory Tour, which features seven early evening stops from Shreveport to New Orleans, and in Houston, reaching out across the region to Demon fans.

A festive and family-friendly environment will be featured on the Victory Tour July 16-25 as Northwestern coaches, student-athletes and administrators visit New Orleans (July 16), Baton Rouge (July 17), Lafayette (July 18), Houston (July 19), then Many (July 23), Shreveport (July 24) and Alexandria (July 25). All but the Many stop (5:30 p.m.) begin at 6 o’clock.

There is no admission charge for the events, with complimentary appetizers and soda, tea and water provided for guests.

“Victory Tour is everything I love about NSU Athletics: it’s a mobile pep-rally celebrating our athletics program and especially the Demon football team, our fans, our history, and our future,” said Mike Jacklich, assistant athletics director for ticketing and special events. “The tour is a great way for fans who otherwise may not have the time to come to Natchitoches to rub elbows with our coaching staff, voice their opinions and hopes, and have a cold drink on a hot summer day…all while celebrating Northwestern State!”

All Victory Tour stops are reception-style events that will last approximately two hours, including a brief program midway featuring Laird and other NSU coaches in attendance. Door prizes will be awarded at each stop, with schedule cards and other promotional materials available.

The 2018 Victory Tour will start in the New Orleans metro area on Monday, July 16 at Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon, owned by the Demon football great, at 4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie.

A night later, on Tuesday, July 17, the tour will stop in Baton Rouge at the Superior Grill on 7333 Highland Road.

On Wednesday, July 18, the Victory Tour stop in Acadiana will be hosted at Ruffino’s on the River, 921 Camelia Blvd. in Lafayette.

The Houston event is Thursday evening, July 19, at Dave and Buster’s at the Galleria, 6010 Richmond Avenue in Houston (zip 77057).

The Sabine Parish Tour Stop in Many kicks off the second week on Monday, July 23, at 5:30, hosted by MidSouth Bank at 880 San Antonio Street in Many, beginning at 5:30.

Tuesday, July 24, the 6 o’clock Victory Tour Stop in Shreveport-Bossier takes place at Superior Steakhouse, 855 Pierremont Road in Shreveport.

Wrapping up the tour a night later, on July 25, is the Cenla Tour Stop at the Levee Bar at 701 4th Street in Alexandria, beginning at 6.

For more information on any Victory Tour stop or for details about season tickets, contact Jacklich via e-mail at jacklichm@nsula.edu or by calling him at 318-357-4268. Complete football season ticket information is also available at the NSUDemons.com website.