NSU recognizes MSG Reeves Flurry as honorary captain

NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces during each home football game, Master Sergeant Reeves Flurry, U.S. Army Retired, was recognized during Northwestern State University’s Sept. 24 football game. Flurry recently joined the cadre of NSU’s ROTC program as the Assistant Recruiting Operations Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of fieldcraft to the program. He will instruct sophomore-level military science courses this spring.

Flurry comes to NSU from the Mississippi Army National Guard where he served over 17 years with the 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). There, he served as senior Operations Sergeant, Intelligence Sergeant and Combat Medic. Previously, he was a rifleman and fire team leader for 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, where he conducted training exercises throughout the U.S., Europe and Central America. His combat experience includes two deployments to Afghanistan and two deployments to Africa.

Flurry holds a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana Tech University. His military training includes the Special Forces Qualification Course, Ranger School, Airborne School, Jungle Warfare School, Jumpmaster Course, the Senior Leaders Course and Special Forces Intelligence and Medical NCO Courses.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with V (Valor) Device, Bronze Star Medal (2nd Award), Meritorious Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 3 Campaign Stars, Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge.

Flurry is a native of Winnfield. He was joined on field by his wife, Rhonda; his sisters, Melissa Flurry and Jennifer Frederick; and his brother-in-law, Keith Frederick, all of Winnfield.

Escorting the Flurry family were Dr. Marcus Jones, president of Northwestern State University, and Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Smalley, U.S. Army Retired, Chief of Staff of the Northwestern Demon Regiment.