NSU promotes MLK Day of Service initiatives

NATCHITOCHES – To commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Northwestern State University Office for Inclusion and Diversity and City of Natchitoches are hosting a Day of Service and Celebration for MLK weekend.

The inaugural MLK Day of Service will take place on Saturday, January 15 in which campus and community organizations can volunteer for various projects taking place throughout the community. Following are details below on the projects and donations accepted leading up to events. Drop-off locations are NSU’s Center for Inclusion and Diversity, NSU Friedman Student Union Room 240, or Ben Johnson Educational Center Suite A.

· Highland Park Clean-Up | 10 a.m.-noon

o Trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided.

· Gift Baskets for Seniors | 10 a.m.-noon

o Supplies can be dropped off prior to the event at one of the listed drop off locations OR bring them with you the “day of”

o Basket items will include fruit, nutrient-rich snacks and vegetables.

o Gift bags and tissue paper will be provided.

· Outdoor Activities with Kids 10 a.m.- noon *volunteer cap has been reached*

o Representatives from NSU athletics will be present to provide instruction for each activity.

o Supplies for the activities will be provided.

o All children ages 5 to 14 are welcome to participate.

Legacy Cafe Garden Project | 10 a.m.-noon

o Supplies will be provided.

o Instructions will be administered upon arrival by a representative from the Legacy Café.

o Wearing “worn” clothes is highly advised.

Care Packages for NJH | 10 a.m.-noon

o Supplies can be dropped off prior to the event at one of the listed drop off locations OR bring them with you the “day of.”

o The “Care Packages” will be donated to students who may be unable to purchase them.

o toiletries, personal care items, etc. Warm Winter Gear

o There is no assembly required. The clothing will be donated to “Coach D’s Closet” and other participating organizations.

The campus organization with the most participants will earn lunch with Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. For questions and concerns contact organizers Darrin Nixon at dnixon244917@nsula.edu, Brittany Blackwell Broussard at blackwellb@nsula.edu or Nicole Gray at nsgray@sbcglobal.net

On Monday, January 17, the MLK Day of Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. at MLK Recreation Center followed by the March for Justice and Peace with lineup at 10 a.m. at the Ben Johnson Center parking lot. The march will begin at 11a.m. to the MLK triangle at MLK and Texas Street for an MLK monument dedication ceremony with Theta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., NSU Lifted Voices Gospel Choir, NSU African American Caucus and guest speaker Darrin Nixon, NSU NAACP President, NSU NPHC president.