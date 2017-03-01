NSU Professor of Art to Exhibit in NOLA

NATCHITOCHES – Michael Yankowski, a professor of art in Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts, will be a featured artist in the “Artists of Faith” exhibition at the Carol Robinson Gallery in New Orleans. This annual invitational exhibit highlights gallery artists whose themes involve aspects of their faith. The exhibit coincides with the penitential season of Lent.

Yankowski will present five new sculptures constructed of exotic and local wood. He also incorporates a variety of materials including carved basswood, porcelain, cast silver, brass, pewter, fabricated and painted copper.

Exploring themes of life and death, eternity and the cosmos, Yankowski’s work is influenced by medieval art, illuminated manuscripts such as the Book of Kells and surrealist sculptors such as Joseph Cornell and Rene Magritte. His highly detailed and skillfully crafted sculptures take two to four months to complete and are reminiscent of reliquaries and religious altars. Some open as triptychs to reveal elaborate interiors.

A recipient of a Louisiana Artist Endowment, the NSU Mildred Hart Bailey Award, the Derby Endowed Professorship and several NSU research grants, Yankowski has studied art and sculpture in Tennessee, Alaska, Austria, China and Tibet. He has participated in numerous national juried competitions and has two sculptures in the permanent collection of the Alexandria Museum of Art as well as many private collections.

The Artists of Faith Exhibition runs from March 4-30 at Carol Robinson Gallery, 840 Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans. An opening reception open to the public will be March 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Yankowski Faith:

Michael Yankowski put finishing touches on his latest triptych sculpture “God lives in the details” inspired by images of particle physics.

As the Crow Flies:

“As the Cow Flies,” a recent sculpture by Michael Yankowski, is constructed of walnut, brass, a cast silver crow skull and miniature oil paintings.

Ezekial:

“Ezekiel 37 – Dry Bones Rise Up” by Michael Yankowski is made of walnut, oak and porcelain and will be on exhibit in a New Orleans exhibit titled “Artists of Faith.”