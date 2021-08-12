NSU President Chris Maggio retired in June, UL system announces NSU Presidential Search Committee

NATCHITOCHES – The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System Chair James Carter announced the Northwestern State University Presidential Search Committee. The group is responsible for reviewing applications, interviewing candidates and recommending finalists for the presidency. The finalists will ultimately be interviewed and a president selected by the full UL System Board of Supervisors.

“I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and this group of community members who have proven their dedication to Northwestern State through service,” Carter said. “Their unique perspectives will be invaluable in ensuring the community voice is heard throughout the presidential selection process.”

UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson, a former Northwestern State president, will chair the committee as a non-voting member. The committee includes select System Board members and the Northwestern State Faculty Senate president as voting members as well as non-voting community members to serve in an advisory capacity.

“Ensuring Northwestern State is served by an effective leader of character who will drive mission-focused growth is the charge to this search committee,” Henderson said. “We will identify the candidates best-suited to navigate current challenges and shape the vision of this historic institution, my beloved alma mater, for the next decade. I look forward to working with the committee and the university community in this important endeavor.”

The committee’s first meeting is public and will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Magale Recital Hall on Northwestern State’s campus and will be streamed live on the UL System YouTube Channel. During that meeting the committee will vote to accept their charge and the search timeline after hearing from the university’s constituencies. Information regarding the search will be housed on the System’s website at ulystem.edu/nsusearch.

The Presidential Search Committee is made up of the following members:

Dr. Jim Henderson, Search Committee Chair and University of Louisiana System President, non-voting

James Carter, UL System Board Chair

Liz Pierre, UL System Board Vice Chair

Dr. Jimmy Clarke, UL System Board Parliamentarian

L’Oreal Williams, UL System Student Board Member

Barry Busada, UL System Board Member

Lola Dunahoe, UL System Board Member

Alejandro Perkins, UL System Board Member

Joe Salter, UL System Board Member

Dr. John Dunn, NSU Faculty Senate President

William Brent, Retired Dean of NSU Creative & Performing Arts, non-voting

Dr. Nikki Ceasar-Small, NSU Alumni Association, non-voting

Tja’h Edwards, NSU SGA President, non-voting

Patricia Hrapmann, NSU Alumni Association President, non-voting

Mike Knotts, NSU Foundation, non-voting

John Manno, Jr., NSU Foundation President, non-voting

President Chris Maggio retired June 1, 2021. He served as president since January 2017 and has been a member of NSU’s faculty, staff and administration for 33 years. Marcus Jones is serving as interim president.

The University of Louisiana System is the largest higher education system in Louisiana enrolling more than 92,000 students at Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of New Orleans.