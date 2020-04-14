NSU planning virtual Freshman Connection sessions

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of First Year Experience is planning to transition the first two sessions of Freshman Connection to an online format. The NSU leadership will continue to monitor the COVID -19 situation to determine the course of all other sessions of orientation. Students will be notified via email of all changes.

“Freshman Connection is an opportunity for incoming students to meet people who will help make the transition to college a successful one. That won’t change,” said Van Erikson, director of First Year Experience and Leadership Development. “The Class of 2024 will still be able to meet people, visit with their academic advisors, learn about the resources available and how to be a successful first-year Demon.

Incoming students will be able to participate in a series of engaging virtual small group sessions where they will meet classmates and get questions answered. Academic advising and registration will be designed with each student’s individual goals in mind. By the end of Freshman Connection, participants will be ready for the fall semester.

Dates for virtual Freshman Connection are May 21-22 and May 28-29. Dates for Freshman Connection on the Natchitoches campus, which is subject to change, are June 17-18 and July 9. Additional sessions are planned for the Alexandria campus on Tuesday, June 23, at the Shreveport campus on Thursday, June 24 and at the Leesville campus on Tuesday, June 30. All are subject to change, Erikson said, and more information is forthcoming.

The orientation and first-year transition fee will be used in the same manner as always – to develop and implement the orientation program and to create Demon Days Welcome in the fall, Erikson said. Students already registered for Freshman Connection should be checking emails for information and announcements regarding Freshman Connection.

“Our traditional Demon Days Welcome will now incorporate expanded opportunities for our new students with their success in mind,” Erikson said. “And we’re looking forward to welcoming you to campus a little earlier in the fall.”

Incoming freshman can also sign up at www.nsula.edu/fye/freshmanconnection. Sessions are filling up quickly, Erikson said.

For more information, contact Erikson at eriksonv@nsula.edu/