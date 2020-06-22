NSU places 123 on Southland Commissioner’s Spring Honor Roll

NATCHITOCHES – Nearly 70 percent of Northwestern State student-athletes who competed in spring sports qualified for the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Spring Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes who achieve at least a 3.0 GPA during a semester in which they competed.

Northwestern State placed 123 student-athletes on the team, placing ninth in the conference despite NSU not sponsoring four of the conference’s recognized spring sports.

All eight Lady Demon tennis players were named to the team while softball (90.9 percent), baseball (78.4 percent) and women’s track and field (71.1 percent) crossed the 70-percent mark.

Thirty-eight NSU student-athletes produced 4.0 GPAs during the spring semester, a total that stood seventh in the Southland Conference.

Three programs produced at least seven student-athletes with 4.0s, led by 11 from the Lady Demon softball team. Tennis and women’s track and field each had seven student-athletes who posted perfect marks.

The 38 Demons and Lady Demons who earned 4.0 GPAs in the Spring 2020 semester are: softball’s Maggie Black, Makenzie Chaffin, E.C. Delafield, Jordan Dickerson, Kacee Mertens, Alexis Perry, Bronte Rhoden, Kaitlyn St. Clair, Sierra Stone, Codi Vernace and Elise Vincent; tennis’ Olivia Alfredsson, Judit Castillo-Gargallo, Emilija Dancetovic, Ela Iwaniuk, Gig Kanaphuet, Mariella Minetti and Patrycja Polanska; women’s track and field’s Nadia Carney, Sydney Cowgill, Isabella Hudson, Marlee Paulk, Brooke Petkovich, Olivia Slayter and Erin Wilson; baseball’s Hayden Brown, Levi David, Peyton Davis, Donovan Ohnoutka, Kyle Swanson and Cameron Taylor; women’s basketball’s Jasmyn Johnson, Victoria Miller and Jocelyn Scott; men’s track and field’s Clayton Casner, Laron James and Austin Simoneaux and men’s basketball’s Dalin Williams.