NSU Part-Time Job Fair

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – Area employers are invited to participate in a Part-Time Job Fair sponsored by Northwestern State University’s Job Location & Development Office. NSU’s second annual Part-Time Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom.

Registration is free and employers can register online at: https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/5985/employer_preview

“The Part-Time Job Fair is a great opportunity for employers to support NSU, connect with students and get the word out about their businesses,” said Karen Loach, Job Location and Development Officer. “Even if employers don’t have any current positions open, this is a great chance to meet potential candidates for any future part-time jobs or internships.”

Collecting resumes in advance of hiring can make filling vacancies a much quicker process, Loach said.

“Last year we had a great student turnout with about 170 students coming through during the two-hour fair,” she added.