NSU online programs ranked as the third most affordable in the nation

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has been ranked as the third most affordable online college in the United States, according to the website Study.com

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic underscores students’ needs for alternative ways to continue their education,” the website said. “We congratulate you on not only being a leader in quality online education but also ensuring a seamless transition to students who need to switch to an online learning environment during these difficult times.”

During the recently completed spring semester, NSU was able to transition all of its courses to online delivery in less than a week due to the COVID-19 virus.

The university offers more than 40 associate, bachelor’s, certificate and graduate degree programs online in field including allied health, business, computer information systems, criminal justice, education, nursing, psychology and more. A complete list is available at https://www.nsula.edu/ensu/online-programs/.

“It is an honor to be recognized by this organization as a leader in online education,” said Dr. Darlene Williams, NSU’s vice president for technology, innovation and economic development. “The effort to transition all of our classes to the online environment can only be attributed to the faculty and staff and their desire to provide a quality online academic experience for our students during this difficult time.”

Out-of-state students do not pay additional fees to take online classes. A flat-rate tuition is available for all online classes.

Louisiana students who started their college education, but did not complete their degree may be able to take classes at a 45 percent discount through the Compete LA program.

Compete LA, powered by the Universities of Louisiana, which includes Northwestern State, is designed to re-engage the 653,000 Louisiana adults with some college credit but no degree. To qualify for Compete LA and the discounted rate, students must be Louisiana residents, have some college credit but no degree and have been out of school for at least two years.

Northwestern State has 12 online degree programs that are a part of the Compete LA initiative. They include bachelor’s degrees in accounting, addiction studies, allied health, business administration, computer information systems, criminal justice, general studies and psychology, as well as an associate degree in general studies, Nursing RN to BSN, radiologic technologist to bachelor’s in radiologic sciences and unified public safety administration.

Compete LA features adult-friendly degree paths throughout the System’s nine member institutions. Each Compete LA student is matched with a free coach to assist in identifying the best path to degree completion, re-enrollment, and academic success.

For more information on the program, go to CompeteLA.org.