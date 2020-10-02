NSU offers fans opportunity to place cutouts in athletic facilities

NATCHITOCHES – For those who cannot make it to a Northwestern State sporting event this winter or spring, there is an opportunity for you to be there – sort of.

The NSU Athletic Department will offer Demon fans the opportunity to place a corrugated plastic cutout of themselves in the stands at any school athletic venue during the 2020-21 competitive year.

With COVID-19 restrictions likely in place for portions of the athletic year, purchasing a cutout offers those who cannot be in attendance the chance for them to attend in spirit and give student-athletes a chance to see familiar faces in the stands.

For either $55 or $75, Northwestern State fans can place themselves, family members, pets or perhaps their favorite Demon legend throughout the NSU athletic footprint, beginning with basketball inside Prather Coliseum.

The lower price point places the purchased cutout throughout the stadium while the higher payment lands the purchaser’s image in the VIP seats at the facility of choice. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Demons Unlimited Foundation, the official fund-raising arm of Northwestern State athletics.

For more information on the cutouts and to place an order, visit https://shop.fancutouts.com/products/northwestern-state-demons-official-fancutout. The deadline to place an order is Nov. 15 to guarantee placement for both basketball seasons.

“This is a really fun opportunity to support Northwestern State athletics, especially for people who cannot make it to Natchitoches,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Ticket Operations and Special Events Mike Jacklich. “You can tune in and see yourself on the stream, and at the end of the year, you have a nice keepsake.”

In addition to seeing the cutouts on any televised NSU home game, fans will be able to see their replicas on games that are streamed on www.NSUDemons.com.

Daily, monthly and yearly streaming packages, starting at $6.95, are available on www.NSUDemons.com and all streamed audio and video are available through the Northwestern State Athletics mobile app, which can be downloaded free through the iTunes Store or through Google Play.