NSU Offering Nursing Classes to DeRidder

NATCHITOCHES ­ – Northwestern State University is using technology to bring nursing classes to DeRidder. Classes began two weeks ago at the former DeRidder Elementary School where a classroom has been set up for distance education, according to Linda Nichols, nursing coordinator on the Leesville-Fort Polk campus.

Nichols said the class originates on the Leesville-Fort Polk campus and is delivered by compressed video. Students in the class are from DeRidder and Beauregard Parish and chose to take the class in DeRidder instead of driving to the Leesville-Fort Polk campus.

"The class is going well so far. The students are glad they don't have to spend as much time on the road," said Nichols.

Students in DeRidder are taking fourth level nursing which focuses on cardiac, respiratory and pediatric nursing. Nichols said NSU hopes to expand offerings in DeRidder to include additional nursing classes and other subjects depending on demand.

The effort to add classes in DeRidder began when DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts expressed a desire to Northwestern State officials to make college courses available in the community. Dr. Darlene Williams, vice president for technology, innovation and economic development, and Dr. Dana Clawson, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health, worked with DeRidder officials on the project.