NSU names Director of Human Resources

Lisa Harris has been named Director of Human Resources for Northwestern State University.

Harris previously served as a human resource analyst and supervisor at Pinecrest Supports and Services in Pineville. Prior to that position, she worked in administration for the city of Alexandria director of personnel, chief of policy and planning and cooperative endeavor monitoring and director of community services.  She was also CEO of YMCA of Central Louisiana.

She’s a member of the Society for Human Resources and Management (SHRM), the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA) and the Central Louisiana Society for Human Resources Management (CLHRM) where she chairs the Diversity Committee.  She serves on the Board of Directors for the Alexandria Museum of Art and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Harris says “I am honored to be a part of the Northwestern State University staff.”

