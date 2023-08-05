NSU Music Academy accepting students for fall semester

NATCHITOCHES – The NSU Music Academy is enrolling students for the fall semester. The academy is directed by Northwestern State music faculty Dr. John Price and Dr. Francis Yang and offers piano, guitar, percussion and voice lessons for students from age six to adults. Lessons are taught face to face or online. Teachers at the academy are graduate and undergraduate music students studying at Northwestern State.



Last semester, students performed in an end-of-semester Spring Recital in Magale Recital Hall. Many students also performed in the NSU Music Festival held in March. This semester, students can perform in a Monster Concert during Halloween season and a Christmas Concert. Students in past years also took part in the National Federation of Music Clubs Festival, the Central Music Teachers’ Association Sonatina Festival and the Louisiana Music Teachers Association Upper Elementary Auditions.



Lessons begin the week of August 21. For more information go to nsula.edu/musicacademy.