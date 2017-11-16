NATCHITOCHES – The ninth annual Natchitoches-NSU Multicultural Christmas Concert will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Treen Auditorium at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts. The event is free and open to the public but donations will be accepted to support Cane River Children’s Services. Sponsors are the Louisiana Folklife Center, the Department of Student Life, the Office of Cultural Diversity and LSMSA.

Performers will include choirs/vocalists, praise dance teams and readers. Organizers say the multicultural event is important in this day and age.

“At the heart of Christmas is the celebration of the love of God for all of humanity,” said Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of the Folklife Center and event coordinator. “The life of Jesus Christ is an example of love, tolerance and generosity to all. As we experience the rich diversity of ways to celebrate Jesus as the light of the world we get more in touch with the best within ourselves. Multicultural celebrations speak to us so strongly because our collective humanity is enriched. Seeing others celebrate Christmas in ways that may be a bit unfamiliar to us reminds us that the core of our common humanity is tremendously positive, while also inspiring us with new resources to call upon in our own daily journeys and challenges. As well, perhaps the best way that we can emulate Jesus is by reaching out to others, and it is this generous impulse that creates stronger communities.”

This concert is a fundraising event for Cane River Children’s Services, which provides a great way to “love one another,” Rasmussen said.

“When people come together in communal celebrations a kind of mirror is created of ourselves in our common humanity, and this mirror reflects the best within ourselves, which is a reflection of God,” he said.