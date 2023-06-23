Friday, June 23, 2023
NSU library’s ‘Pine to Palm’ exhibit celebrates travel in Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Eugene P. Watson Memorial Library will host “From Pine to Palm and Places in Between” June 26-August 26.  The exhibit is in the Cammie G. Henry Research Center, Room 301. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday.  

 

Since summer is the traditional time for travel and recreation, this exhibit uses materials from the collection to celebrate the people, places and experiences of Louisiana’s roads well-traveled and honors the adventurer in all of us, whether we travel by river or rail, or prefer to escape between the covers of a book,” said Donna Baker, head archivist.  

 

For more information, contact Baker at bakerd@nsula.edu.  

