NSU Jazz Orchestra honored at Loyola Jazz Festival

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Jazz Orchestra was rated as an Outstanding Band at the 2017 Loyola Jazz Festival held in New Orleans.

The Jazz Orchestra, directed by Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez, received superior ratings in sound quality, technical accuracy, musicality and stage deportment.

The trombone section consisting of Wes Scholten of Temple, Texas, Michael Daley of West Monroe, Michael King of Deville and Benjamin Wiltz of Krotz Springs, was rated as an outstanding section.

Scholten, Francisco Ballestas Sayas of Cartegena, Colombia, on trumpet, Addison Pellegrino of Burleson, Texas, on drums and Jimmy Leach of Longview, Texas on vibraphone were named outstanding soloists.