NSU incorporating MLK programs into Welcome Week

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will incorporate several activities to honor the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into the university’s spring welcome week schedule.

University Greek organizations and student-athletes will join the Natchitoches Black Heritage Committee for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration beginning at noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the MLK Center. Community leaders will also participate at the event, which is open to the public. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the MLK Memorial Triangle at the corner of MLK Drive and Texas Street.

“Remembering the Dream” will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Student Union Lobby in which students and others can watch a rolling videos of King’s speeches. On Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. students can participate in NSpired at the Rock, where participants are invited to leave a thumbprint on the NSU rock with a pledge to inspire others.

A panel discussion, “Campus and Community: Hand in Hand,” will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in the Student Union Ballroom.

Other spring semester welcome events include the Miss Northwestern-Lady of the Bracelet pageant at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Get Loud @ the Library on Jan. 23, S’mores and Winter Stuff on Jan. 24, Polar Splash for Cash charity fund raiser on Jan. 26, a Headphone Disco Party on Jan. 27, a two-day leadership seminar Jan. 27-28, Macchiatos and Music at Café DeMon on Jan. 30 and and special attractions at athletic events through the end of January.

Northwestern State residence halls open Saturday, Jan. 14. The university will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Spring registration is available through Jan. 16. Late registration will be held Jan. 17-25. For more information on spring registration at Northwestern State, go to nsula.edu/registrar.