NSU hosts Red River Special Olympics, Exceptional Festival

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University hosted the 2021 Red River Special Olympics Games and a Very Exceptional Festival April 27, drawing dozens of athletes and artists from the surrounding area to participate in a morning of track and field sports, arts and crafts and field games, supported by teachers, parents and friends.

Athletes and artists representing East Natchitoches, Fairview Alpha, Goldonna, Lakeview High School, L.P. Vaughn, Marthaville, Natchitoches Central, Natchitoches Junior High, NSU Elementary Lab and Provencal participated.

The event was hosted by NSU’s Presidential Leadership Program, Special Olympics Louisiana and its board of directors. NSU First. Year Experience, University Police, Student Government Association, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and Residential Life also helped make the event a success, following its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NSU students, student-athletes and coaches and seniors from St. Mary’s High school offered assistance.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office provided lunch for athletes, artists, teachers and coaches.

The motto of Special Olympics, which inspires thousands of communities to support the organization, is “Let me win. But if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt.”