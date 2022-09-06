NSU hosting Inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host its inaugural bass fishing tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission. Fishing sites will include Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Weigh-ins will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus and will include giveaways, door prizes, raffle, DJ, bounce house and tackle and apparel vendors. Proceeds will benefit the NSU Fishing Team.

First place prize is $10,000, second place is $5,000, third place is $2,500 and a Big Bass prize is $3,000. Additional payouts will be made with one for every seven entries.

The entry fee is $150 for a team or individual. Early registration is available at nsula/BASSTournament until Oct. 14. Anglers can register early to get later check-in times. In person registration will be available Collins Pavilion from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and 4:15-6:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

A complete list of tournament rules and regulations is available at https://northwesternstatealumni.com/bass-tournament/.

Kid Fishing will be available with applicable rules.

“We are excited to host the first ever NSU Bass Fishing Tournament and invite all area anglers to join us on some of the most beautiful waterways in Louisiana for the competition,” said Drake Owens, executive director of the NSU Foundation. “The weigh-in is a family event and funds go directly to the NSU Fishing Team.”

The NSU Fishing Team is a club sport open to all NSU students that competes in FLW, B.A.S.S. and Collegiate Bass circuits. The team competes at tournaments around the country and scholarships are available.

Follow the NSU Fishing Team on Facebook and Instagram @NSUfishingteam and#nsufishingteam