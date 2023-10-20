NSU Honors Ronnie Caldwell, Player who was Killed Last Week

The Northwestern State University football team played its regular weekend game early last night. The move came by way of allowing the team to travel to Austin, Texas Saturday, for the funeral of teammate Ronnie Caldwell. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, they honored the fallen player as the team took the field for the first time in 12 days.

The rare Thursday night football game brought together a community in mourning at the violent death of a friend.

Jon Fayard, father of NSU player said, “We’re from Louisiana originally. I played football at LSU a long time ago so we’re keeping that Louisiana tradition moving forward.

Fayard, from Katy, Texas is grieving along with the whole northwestern state community at the news that starting safety Ronnie Caldwell was killed.

Fayard’s son J.T. is a freshman quarterback on the team.

“He was just an amazing young man. I had the privilege and honor to actually take him to lunch once and spend some quality time with him. He was just a genuine amazing young man.”

Coaches, players, students and staff all wore jerseys bearing Caldwell’s name and number. Teammate Cadillac Rhone is also a safety and he wore Caldwell’s jersey in a ceremonial first play.

Rhone said, “First play, letting him get the tackle. He’s still with us. We wanted to come out, honor him, play fast, play hard, 60 minute game and that’s what we tried to do.”

And while NSU didn’t get the win against Southeastern, Coach Brad Laird said the game was so much more than that.

“The word that we talked about was honor, we got a word every week that is geared to how the week’s going to go and when we talked about honor of course you want to honor how Ronnie played the game, and that was the challenge to our guys seven days removed from, for these young men and coaches”

During the halftime show the band played Amazing Grace and spelled out Caldwell’s name and number.

Bob Money from Alamogordo, New Mexico was there cheering on his son Brett who is a kicker.

“He was leader in the locker room, leader on the field. Obviously he coached some little league things over the summer. Brett was very impressed with him. He only knew him since July and he definitely touched Brett’s life a lot.”

Coach Laird said the players achieved their goal of honoring Caldwell in the way he played.

“The biggest thing that we talked about was wanting to come out and play how Ronnie would play. He played with great effort, had fun playing the game and I wanted our guys to do that.”

Even though Fayard knew Ronnie only a brief time, he called him the caliber of a man he would be honored to have in his own family.

“If there was one of those kids that you’d want your daughter to date or marry it’s Ronnie. He was just a tremendous person, very kind, very gentle. He was very complementary of the scotch guard that help to bring out things for the players, just a very kind, gentle, amazing young man.”

Coach Laird said, “There was a lot of great players out there tonight. I think both teams played in a way that would make Ronnie proud.”