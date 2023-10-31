NSU Homecoming will take place as planned Nov. 3-4

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will hold Homecoming activities and events as planned Nov. 3-4. The school announced on Oct. 26 that the remainder of the football season has been cancelled following the death of a student-athlete, but administrators and staff will continue with activities to honor students and alumni.

In a message to the student body, Student Government Association President Bailey Willis said Homecoming week activities for students, the kick-off concert, lip sync, fun run, food drive and service day, will take place as planned.

“Homecoming is not about a football game,” Willis said. “Homecoming is about the NSU family, students, alumni and the spirit of the university. I encourage you to attend all the events that you are able, wear your purple proudly, cheer for your fellow Demons and let naysayers know that Demons rise above.”

Friday, Nov. 3 events include the Long Purple Line luncheon and induction program that will begin at noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. The annual parade and pep rally, a popular community event, will begin at 5:30 p.m., starting on campus and ending at the downtown Natchitoches riverbank, where the Homecoming Honor Court will be recognized and spirit groups will perform.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 the N-Club Hall of Fame induction program will begin at 8 a.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Hall of Distinguished Educators will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Middle Lab School auditorium. Tailgating will go on as planned. Administrators are working out details to highlight a scheduled volleyball match between the Lady Demons and McNeese as a central athletic event, along with ways to recognize students, alumni and spirit groups. Those plans will be announced as details are finalized.

“Our staff, students and volunteers have put many hours in planning events to recognize the deserving students elected to the Homecoming Honor Court as well as alumni who will be honored during the weekend,” said Dean of Students Reatha Cox. “Although Homecoming will be a bit different, it will be every bit as meaningful. It’s an opportunity to come together in a spirit of solidarity and support and show how strong the Demon family is.”

“Sometimes in life, we find ourselves in circumstances that we cannot control, but how we respond is what defines our character,” Willis said. “Please join me and your fellow Demons in coming together during Homecoming week and celebrating what it means to be part of the NSU family.”

Information will be posted at www.nsula.edu and https://northwesternstatealumni.com as it becomes available.