NSU Homecoming will focus on honoring students, alumni, spirit groups

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University announced updated plans for this weekend’s Homecoming schedule. The university’s Homecoming will take place Nov. 3-4 as administrators and staff honor students and alumni.

Events on Friday, Nov. 3 include the Long Purple Line luncheon and induction program that will begin at noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. The annual parade and pep rally, a popular community event, will begin at 5:30 p.m., starting on campus and ending at the downtown Natchitoches riverbank, where the Homecoming Honor Court will be recognized and spirit groups will perform.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 the N-Club Hall of Fame reception will begin at 8 a.m. in Hanchey Gallery, followed by the induction program at 9 a.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Hall of Distinguished Educators will begin with a reception at 10:30 a.m. in the Commons area of the Teacher Education Center, followed by the induction program at 11 a.m. in the Middle Lab School auditorium.

Alumni tailgating will take place at Collins Pavilion and Tailgate Field from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The ROTC tailgate has been cancelled.

At 2 p.m., the Spirit of Northwestern Demon Marching Band will perform in Turpin Stadium, along with other spirit groups. Inductees into the School of Creative and Performing Arts Hall of Fame will be recognized. The band will then do a walk through from Turpin to Prather Coliseum.

Doors to Prather Coliseum will open at 2 p.m. in advance of the 3 p.m. volleyball match between the Lady Demons and McNeese. The band will play “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the NSU Demon fight song at 2:55 p.m. Between sets 1 and 2, inductees into the Hall of Distinguished Educators will be recognized. Between sets 2 and 3, Mr. and Miss NSU and inductees into the N-Club Hall of Fame, the Long Purple Line and the Hall of Distinguished Educators will be presented. Following the game, the NSU Honor Court will be presented with the Arch of Steel.

Alumni who plan to attend specific reunions and/or events are encouraged to reach out to the planning organization for details and updates.

Information will be posted at www.nsula.edu and https://northwesternstatealumni.com as it becomes available.