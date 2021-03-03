NSU has taken the lead in E-sports in Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES – Cody Ruiz, a graduating senior from Menard High School, will be the first student to commit to Northwestern State university’s new e-sports team. Signing ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Holy Savior Menard High School.

NSU has taken the lead in e-sports in the Louisiana, recently opening a new state-of-the-art facility. The NSU E-sports arena is home to one of the largest gaming experiences in the state. The 3,500 square-foot lounge holds 24 fully-equipped computers, multiple consoles and plenty of room for students to dive headfirst into a wide array of gaming worlds. The space is designed with the students in mind and made for both competitive and recreational gaming.

Chance Creppel, coordinator of competitive sports and long-time gamer, heads up the competitive side of the program, coordinating competitions for the NSU teams and the tournaments that will be held on campus in the near future.

Free to all NSU students, the NSU E-sports venue is open weekdays 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Students interested in joining a team should visit www.nsula.edu/esports or contact Creppel at creppelc@nsula.edu.