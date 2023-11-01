NSU Football Players Want Season to Continue, Petition Started to Reinstate Games

After the cancellation of the rest of the northwestern state football season following the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. and the resignation of head coach brad laird, NSU tight end Travon Jones has started an online petition, with hopes of persuading the university to let the team finish out the four remaining games.

In a statement on Change.org, Jones says that reinstating the season would give the athletes an outlet for the troubles they are facing, calling the cancelation, “A life changing decision we feel we should have a say in.”

Jones said, “I do hate that the tragic events unfolded this season but I do think the gentleman deserve to finish out their season and honor their fallen teammate.”

The sophomore has gotten more than 3,600 signatures with a goal of 5,000. And he said that taking away football “does more to hurt than to help… because tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Another NSU player has also expressed his response to the school canceling the season.

Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that NSU President Marcus Jones and Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian “failed immensely” and that they had a lack of leadership.

Vander Waal said that canceling the season took away players’ structure at a time when football could have been an outlet for their grief.

The University responded saying that the players are “fierce competitors and no doubt wanted to get back on the field of play” and that they were taking the health of players and coaches into consideration. NSU leadership said, “While not easy, we are confident that we made the right call.”

The University of Louisiana system also released a statement supporting NSU’s decision.

NSU homecoming will take place November 3 and 4, and even though there will be no game, administrators are working out details to highlight a scheduled volleyball match between the Lady Demons and McNeese as a central athletic event.

The parade and pep rally will be on Friday starting on campus and ending in downtown Natchitoches on the river where the honor court will be recognized, and spirit groups will perform.

Saturday, there will be a Hall of Fame induction and tailgating throughout the weekend is encouraged.