NSU Folk Festival Brings Rich Culture and Music to Festival Goers

The City of Natchitoches hosted their 43rd Annual Folk Festival to introduce tourists to the rich Cajun culture. Over 200 musicians and craftspeople presented Louisiana’s folk traditions.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the community enjoyed a day of fun, food, and dancing.

NSU Folk Festival Musician Terry Huval has been playing at the festival for 25 years.

“We didn’t have anybody that played any instruments in my family. And as time went on, I just kind of picked it up and then, you know, our Cajun culture, the French speaking side, it’s got so much richness in it.”

This year’s festival brought in thousands to dance the night away.

Huval says, “And it’s such a wonderful festival, there is so much energy in this place and the music, the dancing, the arts, and crafts, and so forth, I’ve always enjoyed visiting here.”

Festivalgoers enjoy the Cajun style fiddling, dancing, and zydeco music.

A festival participant says, “It’s got a lot of things to see. The music is really what I like.”

The NSU Folk Festival brings people of all ages together to enjoy folk music.

Huval says, “There’s no question that this is one of the things that brings people to our state. And we ought to be proud of that. And I think and we’re seeing it more and more, there’s a pride that’s taking place to show that the good, the old and the new can all work together in such a very profound way.”

Bands come from all over the world to play its rich and unique sound.

The NSU Folk Festival included a gumbo cook-off, blacksmithing, Kid Fest, and over 70 crafts people.