NSU Flute professor invited to the American Bach Soloists Academy

NATCHITOCHES – Dennette McDermott, professor of flute at Northwestern State University, has been invited to participate in the American Bach Soloists Academy being held this July in San Francisco.The academy is a highly select group of 40 musicians from around the world who are at a professional level on an 18th-century period instrument. Those selected will attend the academy for two weeks in San Francisco where they will study and perform.“I have only played the baroque flute for less than four years and have been dedicated to practicing and teaching myself to play it while researching the music of this time,” said McDermott. “I feel very fortunate at my age to have attained this.”The American Bach Soloists Academy was founded in 2010 with the purpose of providing mentorship and artistic support to those musicians who are seeking to bridge the gap between advanced conservatory, university or personal studies and an emerging career, either as soloists, chamber musicians or with professional early music institutions. Since the academy’s inaugural year, more than 500 participants have been admitted from around the world, representing Australia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Republic of Singapore, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United States and Venezuela. Drawing on their distinguished roster of performers—named “the best American specialists in early music” by The Washington Post—the American Bach Soloists Academy offers advanced conservatory-level students and young professionals unique opportunities to study and perform Baroque music in a multi-disciplinary learning environment.

McDermott is coordinator of graduate studies in the School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State. She made her European debut in 1992 in the Czech Republic with the Czech premiere of Jindřich Feld’s “Introduzione, Toccata e Fuga.” McDermott has performed in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, England, Canada, Honduras, Russia, Spain and throughout the United States, including numerous performances at National Flute Association Conventions, and also featured as a winner of the Convention’s Performers Competition in 1994, 1996 and 1999. In 2008, she travelled to Moscow and recorded a CD, “Trio for Flute, Bassoon and Piano” for classicalrecords.ru with Katerina Zaitseva and Douglas Bakenhus. Her interest in baroque flute led to the opportunity to participate in the Tafelmusik Baroque Institute, an intensive training program on historical instruments, in 2015 and 2017.