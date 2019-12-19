NSU Early Signing Day bio capsules

Northwestern State Football

2020 Early Signing Day Bio Capsules

Scooter Adams, RB, 5-9, 190, Hallettsville, TX-Hallettsville HS (Kilgore College)

Two-year letterman at Kilgore College helped lead the Rangers to a conference championship and a Heart of Texas Bowl victory … rushed for 258 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore and pulled in 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, earning second-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors … had 99 yards on nine touches against Navarro, catching a pair of touchdowns … as a freshman, rushed for 374 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry … opened his career with a 103-yard performance against Tyler Junior College, scoring a touchdown … had a pair of two-touchdown games – at Texas A&T and in the second meeting against Tyler JC … owns a 3.1 grade point average at Kilgore … was a four-sport standout at Hallettsville High School, playing football, basketball, baseball and running track … helped lead Hallettsville to four straight state playoff appearances and three district titles … versatile athlete was first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state as a senior, rushing for 1,347 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 796 yards and six scores … all-state selection and district MVP as a junior when he ran for 1,776 yards and 26 touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns and added 97 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles on defense … first-team all-district as a sophomore while playing quarterback, rushing for 1,645 yards and 24 touchdowns and throwing for 803 yards and nine touchdowns … rushed for 1,143 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 27 catches for 847 yards and three scores to earn Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman … was a Perfect Game All-American in baseball and an honorable mention all-stater as a freshman … reached the state finals in the long jump as a freshman … born 8/25 … son of Barbara Shephard and Paul Adams … has two brothers, Leonard Brown and Dadrian North, and one sister, Ebony Shephard … his cousin, Teidrick Smith, has played with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks … majoring in industrial engineering and technology … plans to go to the Navy after graduation and then own a business … life’s ambition is to “be the best me I can be.”

Marquise Bridges, WR, 6-1, 193, Brookhaven, MS-Petal HS (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College)

Second-leading receiver for the 2019 NJCAA national champions … caught 43 passes for 782 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges all-state honors … had a pair of 100-yard receiving games – 134 vs. Southwest Mississippi Junior College (6 catches, 2 TDs) and 130 vs. East Mississippi Community College (9 catches, 1 TD) … fourth-leading receiver as a freshman, catching 17 passes for 227 yards … named to the MACJC All-Academic Team and graduated with a 3.5 grade point average … three-sport standout at Petal High School, playing football, basketball and baseball … was a Hattiesburg American All-Area honorable mention pick as a senior, catching 27 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and second-team All-Region 3-6A … posted 23 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown as a junior for coach Marcus Boyles … graduated with a 3.6 grade point average, earning Mississippi Scholar honors and was named top scholar athlete … born 11/8/99 … son of Reggie and step-son of Candy Bridges … has four brothers – Tykwan, Reggie, Trae and Caydon – and three sisters, Ebonie, Dae’jah and Tempest … majoring in health and human performance and plans to attend physical therapy school … life’s ambition is to “make my mom and the rest of my family proud and make sure I give back to the community and use every platform that I Get on to affect people in a positive way.”

Logan Canerdy, OL, 6-3, 295, Caledonia, MS-Caledonia HS (Jones County JC)

Lettered two years and helped Jones County reach the playoffs both seasons … helped the Bobcats go 7-3 as a sophomore and 10-2 with a Mississippi Bowl victory as a freshman … part of an offensive line that helped Jones County average 359.7 yards and 26.9 points per game as a sophomore … graduated with a 3.0 grade point average … three-sport letterman at Caledonia High School .. first-team all-state guard as a senior and earned first-team all-district and team MVP honors … honorable mention all-district as a junior … also lettered in track and field and powerlifting … born 12/16/99 … son of Tracy Canerdy and Ray Goins … his biological father, Todd Jordan, is a former Mississippi State quarterback … his uncle, Glen Howe, was an all-century team member at Southern Miss as a left tackle … has one brother and one sister … majoring in criminal justice and plans to become an investigator once his football career is complete … life’s ambition is “to live like Christ wants us to and to have a family and kids one day.”

Logan Gabriel, RB, 5-11, 220, Opelousas, LA-Lafayette Christian Academy

Three-time state champion running back for coaches Jacarde Carter and Trev Faulk … rushed for three touchdowns in the third title game victory against St. Charles Catholic … battled back from a hamstring injury to rush for 119 yards in a semifinal victory … first-team all-state selection as a junior alongside current Demons quarterback Zachary Clement … three-year basketball letterman has helped lead the Knights to three straight state championships under coaches Errol Rogers and Byron Starks … born 9/1/00 … son of Felicia and Eric Dupre … has five siblings – four brothers and one sister … plans to major in accounting … life’s ambition is to be a winner on and off the field.

Eddie Godina, K, 5-11, 195, Whitehouse, TX-Whitehouse HS (Trinity Valley CC)

All-American kicker as a sophomore at Trinity Valley connected on an NJCAA record 26-of-30 field goals … named GridironRR.com JUCO Kicker of the Year … his record-setting 26th field goal of the 2019 season was a 56-yarder against Butler Community College in the Midwest Classic Bowl … went 4-for-4 on field goals with a long of 50 yards against Navarro on Nov. 2 … made at least three field goals in five games and connected on a 44-yard-or-longer try in eight games … hit 37 of 41 extra point tries and scored 115 total points as a sophomore … made his lone extra-point try as a freshman in 2017 … averaged 38.2 yards per punt on 112 attempts in two seasons as the Cardinals punter … had a career long of 64 yards as a punter and averaged 40 yards per punt as a sophomore … owns a 3.1 grade point average and is part of TVCC’s 3.0 Club … lettered in football and soccer in high school … graduated with a 3.0 grade point average … born 8/25/98 … son of Olga and Jose Godina … has three sisters, Anna, Lissette and Aimee, and two brothers – David and Daniel … majoring in business administration … wants to either own a gym or become a coach … life’s ambition is to become a great person on and off the field.

PJ Herrington, DB, 5-10, 185, Natchez, MS-Natchez HS (East Mississippi CC)

Two-year letterman for the Lions … named second-team Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College All-North Division … lead East Mississippi with four interceptions and was fourth on the team in tackles with 40 … also added a team-best seven pass breakups in 10 games … had a season-best eight tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery against Northwest Mississippi CC … had a 30-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown against Coahoma … notched 15 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery as a freshman, helping EMCC win the national championship … returned one of those interceptions 62 yards for a touchdown against Mississippi Delta … was a Natchez Democrat All-Metro first-team selection as a senior after recording 40 tackles, six pass breakups, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery at Natchez High School …

Jordan McClaine, OL, 6-3, 280, New Orleans, LA-Ruston HS

First-team all-district selection as a senior for coach Jarrod Baugh … lettered three years and helped Ruston reach the state playoffs all three years … helped the Bearcats average 27 points per game as a senior … honorable mention all-district selection as a sophomore and as a junior … honor roll student has a 3.1 grade point average … born 12/2/01 … son of Melissa and Chase McClaine … one brother, Justin … plans to major in business administration and wants to play in the NFL or own a business … life’s ambition is to have a prosperous family.

Andy Pierre-Antoine, WR, 6-1, 180, North Miami, FL-North Miami Senior HS (Reedley College)

Lettered two seasons at Reedley College in Reedley, California … led Reedley in catches (44), receiving yards (706) and touchdown catches (8) as a sophomore … posted 100-yard games against Merced (3 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD) and De Anza (5 catches, 104 yards, 2 TDs) … had streaks of four and three straight games with touchdown catches as a sophomore … pulled in a career-best seven catches at Yuba on Sept. 14 … caught 16 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman … had a breakout game against Cabrillo in his freshman season, catching four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns … posted a 3.1 grade point average at Reedley … football and track and field letterman at North Miami Senior High School … graduated with a 3.2 grade point average … born 9/30/99 … son of Eunide and Herns Pierre-Antoine … majoring in business administration with plans to become a sports agent … life’s ambition is to “make new opportunities for my city.”

Malik Williams, LB, 6-0, 205, Gilmer, TX-Gilmer HS

Two-year letterman for coach Matt Turner … two-way standout and team captain was a first-team all-district fullback and a second-team all-district linebacker as a senior … caught 8 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown on offense and made 52 tackles, including seven for loss, on defense … earned Athlete of the Week honors from KETK … helped lead the Buckeyes to the third round of the UIL playoffs and a 10-win season as a senior … as a junior, earned honorable mention all-district honors at linebacker and was a regional discus qualifier … also lettered in track and field and basketball … owns a 3.15 grade point average … born 10/25/01 … son of Megan and Brandon Williams … has two sisters, Kara and Kaleyn … plans to major in health and exercise science and become a college strength and conditioning coach … life’s ambition is to get married, raise a family and have a good job to where we can live comfortably.

Marques Williams, DB, 5-10, 196, Dickinson, TX-Dickinson HS (Trinity Valley CC)

Played one season at Trinity Valley Community College … second-leading tackler as a sophomore, notching 78 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception … also broke up nine passes and blocked one kick … had three double-figure tackle games, topped by 14 at Navarro College … broke up three passes against Navarro and also against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M … returned his lone interception 55 yards against Air Force Prep and blocked a kick in that game … had 12 tackles and a sack against Northeastern Oklahoma and added 10 tackle against Air Force Prep … three-sport standout at Dickinson High School, playing football, basketball and track and field … born 9/15/98 … son of Nakisha Kenney and Marcus Williams … has four siblings … majoring in nursing and plans to obtain a master’s degree … life’s ambition is to take care of his family.