NSU, DOTD develops new crosswalk for pedestrian safety

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the installation of a new crosswalk on LA 6 (University Parkway) near Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

The crosswalk comes from a partnership between DOTD, NSU and the NSU Foundation. It’s located near the intersection of LA 6 and North Street.

“The safety of NSU students, LSMSA students and everyone who utilizes our campus amenities on both sides of University Parkway is vitally important,” said Jennifer Kelly, assistant to the Provost for Academic Support and Auxiliary Services. “We offer many thanks to the cooperation with DOTD that helped expedite the process of installing the new crosswalk.”

Pedestrians are able to stand and wait safely at the crosswalk on a center refuge island before crossing the highway. It also features two rapid flashing beacons that are push activated. These beacons help enhance safety by reducing the chance of a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at mid-block crossings.

NSU has also constructed a new sidewalk on campus adjacent to the library that leads to the crosswalk. Repairs were also made to a portion of the sidewalk on the north side of LA 6 leading to the crosswalk from the new campus bookstore and Chick-fil-A.

DOTD encourages pedestrians to utilize the new crosswalk when attempting to cross LA 6 and motorists are reminded to stop when the beacons are flashing and a pedestrian is waiting to cross. Motorists are also urged to avoid distracted driving and obey the posted speed limit.