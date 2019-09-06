NSU Demons set to host Midwestern in home opener

As NSU Head Coach, Brad Laird, and the Demons prepare to host Midwestern State, they can’t help but be excited.

“It’s going to be a great experience for the guys and that’s what they’re here for. The opportunity to run out the purple smoke and play in Turpin stadium. So this being their first time, to say we’re excited is the least we can say.”

Running out out the purple smoke and seeing Turpin stadium full of Demon fans will surely be a much better environment then their season opener at UT Martin last Thursday. Laird says there was not one Demon fan on the visitor’s side.

But despite the 42-20 loss, Laird declares that they played hard. He also states that they started fast, scoring the first three drives out of four drives and being up 20-14 in the first half.

Among the many positives of the game like career catches and passes, about seven of the new guys stepped up to the plate when needed.

“The first time a lot of these guys, you look at receivers and you see how many had their first catch of their career. A lot of guys that were in situations that have not played. But 2019 is different and so we are looking forward to correcting mistakes that we had last Thursday and making corrections to where we’ll be a full force come Saturday.”

Laird is a firm believer of consistency– he praised Midwestern on theirs.

He emphasizes that the Division II program has had 19 straight winning seasons. The Mustangs finished 8-2 last season where their two losses were both by one point. He also talks about how this game will serve as their season opener and that for the first time in 16 years, they’ll battle a Division I team in Northwestern State.

However, Laird makes sure to tell his guys that they must keep the focus on themselves.

“We know what kind of program we’re getting and what kind of consistency they had and we can go back and look at personnel wise and what we’re facing but to me, like I told the team on Sunday, its still about us. Its still about the things we can do to be the very best football team we can be come Saturday night.”

Leader of the wide recievers, senior Quan Shorts, says that the key to tomorrow’s win is to finish all 60 minutes.

“Its a four quarter game and we have to finish games. Last year we started off hot a lot and every time teams adjusted, we never adjusted. So, we just have to find a way to adjust and keep our offense fluid but I guess from last week to this week we have to play full four quarters and get the job done.”

Kick-off is tomorrow at 6:00 pm in Turpin stadium.