NSU Demons prepared for season opener at UT Martin

Everyone on the NSU Squad can agree that they’re not only excited to begin their season, but ready to beat on someone else for a change.

What may seem like a long off-season will officially end tonight as the Demons step foot onto Hardy M. Graham Stadium and line up against them on the gridiron.

QB Shelton Eppler says he knows everyone is ready and that he’s anxious to see what his team is made of.

Echoing his quarterback, head coach, Brad Laird, is also excited for game week.

“Even as we’ve implemented UT Martin, it’s still been Northwestern State vs. Northwestern State at practice. We’ve put in more scout team work, but until we’re able to take the field, to be somewhere else other than Turpin Stadium, you don’t really get to feel it.

“You’re always excited for that first week. This is a Thursday game, so things are a little different, but I’m excited for our team and this opportunity.”

For four straight seasons, the Demons have begun their season openers on the road.

“I like road games,” he said. “Sure, we all wish we could play all 12 at home. We love playing at Turpin Stadium. We love our fans. We love our community. Road trips help build team chemistry.”

The game can be watched on ESPN+ or you can listen on the Demon Sports Network (94.9 FM The River in Natchitoches).

Free streaming audio is available on www.NSUDemons.com and through the Northwestern State Athletics app.

Photo: Head coach Brad Laird (center) addresses the Northwestern State team following a fall scrimmage. Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services