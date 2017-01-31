NSU, Campus Living Villages staff team up to raise funds for charity

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University Student Experience staff along with Campus Living Villages and the NSU Alumni Association teamed up to do a Polar Splash for Cash event during the “Baby it’s Cold Outside Welcome Week Events.” Splash for Cash was organized to raise awareness and funds for organizations that were meaningful to the participants while showing students they can be creative and have fun while serving others.

Click here to watch the video.

Staff members raised money for a selected philanthropy in hopes of raising the most funds. The team that raised the most money would receive all monies raised from all of the groups for their non-profit. Staff members raised $447.19 in four hours. All participants took a dip in the University Columns pool as a group to signify unity and commitment to their causes.

The team that won was Campus Living Villages and their non-profit was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The other philanthropies included Pay It Forward Network; United Service Organizations, Inc.; Broadway Cares/Equity Fights HIV/Aids and Team Gleason.