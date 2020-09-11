NSU Athletics #ALLIN as they donate to Southwest Hurricane Laura victims

Over two weeks later and many across the state are still without necessities due to Hurricane Laura.

Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in Cameron Parish and traveled up north as heavy rain and strong winds impacted many areas, especially Lake Charles.

Southland opponent, McNeese State, suffered much damage to the campus and surrounding communities. In an effort to help, Northwestern Athletics have been taking donations from all athletes, coaches, staff and even alumni and supporters.

Athletics Director, Greg Burke, reflects on being supportive back in 2005 due to Hurricane Rita.

“Just like your Demon Family was for you back in 2005, we’ll be there for you again. Just tell us what we need to do.”