NSU Archery team adds two top 20 junior archers

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State’s archery team is starting the new year with two new members who are among the top 20 junior archers in the country. William Morrison of Natchitoches and Amber Long of Benton are both first year students who will be joining NSU’s team.

Archery Club President Bradford Morrison said the additions should allow NSU to have a four-person team that can be nationally competitive.

William Morrison, a freshman from Natchitoches, has been shooting for over eight years and has recently placed seventh in U.S. Junior Olympic Archery Development Outdoor Nationals. He is ranked 17th in the nation for this season. He has one over a dozen state championships and set numerous state records across several divisions. He has earned his level two coaches certification from USA Archery. He has trained with numerous Olympic and Para-Olympic athletes and has volunteered as an archer’s agent at Para-Olympic trials events. William Morrison was also awarded the Black Shooter jersey, from Archery Learning Center/Easton Center for Archery Excellence. A distinguished award reserved only for shooters who have shot a Gold level achievement score in a national tournament. He is Bradford Morrison’s brother.

“When I came to NSU I knew I wanted to be in the medical field and so with NSU’s awesome nursing teachers, faculty and staff it just seemed to be the perfect match,” said William Morrison. “Archery has been one of my passions since I was very young. So, when my brother told me he was starting an archery team at NSU, I was super pumped. We have some great shooters on the team, and I expect big things from our team in the future.”

Long, a biology/pre-med major, has been shooting competitively since middle school and has won a total of $11,000 in scholarships through the National Archery in the Schools Program. She also has won three golden NASP state bows. She has medaled at over half a dozen S3DA individual and team events. She won the Archery Shooters Association’s Shooter of the Year Award and won the London ASA, placed second at Camp Minden, and took third at both Metropolis and Cullman ASA events. Amber placed fourth at NFAA Indoor Nationals this year.

“I decided on NSU because of their good biology program and I know the people who run the archery team,” said Long.

Bradford Morrison is recruiting members for the club and hopes to get to 40 members this semester. The team hopes to attend the Vegas Shoot in February and the Camp Minden ASA Pro/Am event in March.

“You can come to enjoy the sport as a competitive or casual activity,” said Bradford Morrison. “We support either. You don’t need two own a bow either. We have enough equipment for you to try out the team for a while and see what you think.”

The Archery Club is seeking sponsorships to help defray the cost of national competition. For more information about club membership or sponsorship, contract Bradford Morrison at bmorrison284317@nsula.edu.