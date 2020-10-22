NSU announces unique “All In Ticket” for 2020-21 athletic year

NATCHITOCHES – Perhaps the busiest three-month stretch in Northwestern State’s athletic history begins in mid-February when nearly every NSU team is in action.

For those who want to be a part of the jam-packed schedule, there is one simple way to do – follow the NSU department’s #ALLIN mantra and grab your perfectly packaged “All In Ticket.”

“It’s been a long while since we’ve offered a total-ticket package,” said NSU Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Special Events Mike Jacklich. “The unique circumstances of our condensed schedule this winter and spring provide fans an exciting and affordable way to watch all the NSU athletic events they can handle.”

Available at two different levels, the All In Ticket secures admission to all NSU football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball games, beginning with the Dec. 1 men’s basketball game against ULM.

The Reserved All In Ticket runs $350 and includes a seat in Sections S or L (mid-court) for both men’s and women’s basketball, upper reserved seating at baseball, reserved seating at softball and chairback seating for football games.

For $850, the VIP All In Ticket provides seats in the purple VIP seats at basketball, lower VIP reserved seating at baseball, reserved seating at softball and suite tickets for football games.

The All In Ticket covers three home football games, at least nine home men’s and women’s basketball games each, and between 40 and 50 total baseball and softball games. Additionally, the All In Ticket can be purchased only by calling the NSU Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-6468 or in person at the ticket office.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at the beginning of the season, requiring facemasks to be worn inside Prather Coliseum unless you are eating or drinking. Additional restrictions, including the number of people allowed in the arena, could be enforced as well.

For more information on other NSU ticket options, log onto www.NSUTickets.com.