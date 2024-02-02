NSU announces planned events for the month of February to celebrate Black History Month

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Gail Metoyer Jones Center for Inclusion and Diversity (CID) will host and cohost a series of events in celebration of Black History Month throughout February.

“These events are designed to honor the rich contributions of the Black community to our nation’s history, culture, and progress. We invite the community to join us in celebrating our history and future,” said Dr. Jasmine Wise, assistant professor, coordinator of Black Studies and coordinator for the Center of Inclusion and Diversity. “We are excited to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in our city, state and nation. February is always a time to pause and reflect on the many contributions of Black Americans in this country.”

NSU will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, an event postponed from Jan. 15 due to weather, on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the MLK Triangle at the corner of MLK Drive and Texas Street. The program will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a message from Dr. Aill Harris, senior pastor at Abundant Life Church in Natchitoches; remarks from Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. and NSU students, faculty and staff. This event is open to all students, faculty, staff and Natchitoches community.

The NSU NAACP Chapter and the African American Caucus (AAC) will cohost a Black history movie series in collaboration with the CID. The screenings are open to the public and will be followed by discussion sessions.

The NAACP will stream “Big Chief, Big Hawk,” the story of Big Chief Tee, a high school senior and the youngest Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief in New Orleans. The film depicts Big Chief Tee and the Black Hawk Hunters as they navigate the impacts of gentrification and systemic racism on their annual masking tradition during COVID-19. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 in the Student Union Ballroom. The film’s trailer can be viewed here: https://nsu.la/Big-Chief-Black-Hawk.

NSU NAACP Chapter President Joshua Roberson said he “understands the importance of Black History and the impact Black culture has had not only nationally but within the state of Louisiana. It’s important that we learn how Black culture has shaped our state.”

ACC will stream “Stamped from the Beginning” based on the 2016 book by the American historian Ibram X. Kendi, entitled “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” The screening will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the Student Union Ballroom. The film’s trailer can be viewed here: https://nsu.la/Stamped.

“I look forward to help expanding and understanding how and why racist thoughts are intertwined into our daily lives,” said Marley Livingston, president of AAC.

NSU will host an evening of music and education by presenting “Jazz and Civil Rights” with Master Flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 in the NSU Student Union Ballroom.

Known for his masterful flute performances, Abdur-Razzaq not only captivates the audience with his rich and powerful musicality but also delves into the fascinating relationship between jazz and the Civil Rights Movement, in the hopes of expanding the audience’s knowledge of history through music. The event is free and open to the public.

Brittany Broussard, director of Culture and Climate, said she is excitement about the upcoming events.

“We are honored to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the invaluable contributions of the Black community. These events aim to foster understanding, appreciation and unity among our diverse student body and the broader community,” she said.

Black History Month Poster 2024