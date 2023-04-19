NSU alumni can donate caps and gowns for grads

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University graduates and alumni are invited to donate NSU caps and gowns for upcoming graduates who may not be able to purchase regalia. Dr. Jennifer Shaw, a research associate in the Department of Social Work, is coordinating the Regalia Closet. The “Gowns for Grads” endeavor aims to help students who are unable to secure a cap and gown in time for graduation.

“It might be that something went wrong with their Josten’s order or that they realized too late they have enough credits to graduate that semester,” Shaw said. “Rather than miss out on graduation, they can borrow a set of regalia from ‘Gowns for Grads’ to participate in their once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Individuals who would like to donate their one-time-use cap and gown can contact Shaw at

shawj@nsula.edu or call (318) 357-4650 to make arrangements to donate the gown. Regalia can also be dropped off at the NSU police station on the main campus.

Graduates who need to borrow a gown should email Shaw as soon as possible as availability is limited.

Monetary donations are also accepted and are used to purchase tassels, fabric disinfectant, hangers, clothing covers and other items. Monetary donations can be made through the NSU Foundation at the following link:

https://northwesternstatealumni.com/gowns-for-grads/

Shaw will be collecting one-time-use caps and gowns for future graduates at this semester’s ceremonies. Donations can be made at the purple tent at the main entrance of Prather Coliseum facing Chaplin’s Lake following the ceremony. Donations of garment bags, safety pins and tissue are also welcome.

NSU’s spring 2023 commencement ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 and 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11 in Prather Coliseum.