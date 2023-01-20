NSU alum to appear on The Bachelor

NATCHITOCHES – Alyssa Jacobs, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern State University, will appear on the 27th season of the TV show “The Bachelor,” as one of 30 women who will interact with and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross.

A native of Houston, Jacobs, 26, earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting at NSU where she was an honor student and a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Lambda Delta academic honor societies. She served as president and treasurer of Phi Mu Fraternity and was a member and treasurer of the Student Government Association. She was a freshman orientation leader, and part of the Demon Days Welcome Committee and the Presidential Leadership Program. She represented NSU as Miss Northwestern-Lady of the Bracelet in 2018.

Jacobs later earned a master’s degree in business administration from LSU-Shreveport. She is currently a resident of Atlanta where she is a healthcare strategist and project manager at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“The Bachelor” season 27 is set to air at 7 p.m. central Monday, January 23, on ABC