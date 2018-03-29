Business News Local Headlines Top Stories 

NRBIA Meeting with US Sen. Bill Cassidy set for April 4

KLAX TV, ABC 31

United States Senator Bill Cassidy will be the special guest for the April NRBIA meeting.  The regular meeting will be followed by a unique round table “ONE ON ONE” question and answer opportunity with our US Senator.  The NRBIA expect a capacity crowd so please RSVP.  For more information, visit the NRBIA online.  www.facebook.com/North-Rapides-Business-Industry-Alliance

US Senator Bill Cassidy
Wednesday, April 4th 11:30
Granberry Conference Center on the campus of Louisiana College

