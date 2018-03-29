NRBIA Meeting with US Sen. Bill Cassidy set for April 4
United States Senator Bill Cassidy will be the special guest for the April NRBIA meeting. The regular meeting will be followed by a unique round table “ONE ON ONE” question and answer opportunity with our US Senator. The NRBIA expect a capacity crowd so please RSVP. For more information, visit the NRBIA online. www.facebook.com/North-Rapides-Business-Industry-Alliance
US Senator Bill Cassidy
Wednesday, April 4th 11:30
Granberry Conference Center on the campus of Louisiana College