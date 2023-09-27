NRBIA hosts Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Steven Waguespack

PINEVILLE, La – The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance hosted their last Gubernatorial candidate to speak to the group at Louisiana Christian University ahead of the October 14th primaries in Steven Waguespack.

One of the pressing issues Louisiana is facing as a state is the ‘Brain Drain’ involving young, educated people leaving the state for employment opportunities elsewhere and Waguespack sees the potential in Louisiana, especially CENLA.

“There’s just tremendous potential here. If you look at what as you look at some of the investment that’s going to the south, they’re looking for affordable land qualified workforce, access to different infrastructure routes and distribution pathways. You have all that here.”

Fixating on making improvements to the State is what young people like Elyssa Brady want in a potential Governor.

“Focusing on the younger kids, we’re going to drive the 22nd century. It’s not just going to be the people who are now living in the moment.”

The Brain Drain is something that the State of Louisiana has to address immediately according to Waguespack.

“if we keep losing people at this rate, we’ll lose another congressional seat.”

The concern for Louisiana is shared among young people like Benjamin Cox.

“I speak to friends. Not a lot of opportunity here or not a lot of prospective opportunity. If there’s opportunity, people won’t look for it because it’s Louisiana.”

Suitability and affordability are some of the main issues that young people like Brady see as an area of importance to adjust.

“Minimum wage really isn’t coming in anymore. So, I feel like there’s definitely areas [to fix] and taxes is so much higher now. There’s definitely areas that we need to go in, especially from a business standpoint to raise the standard of living not only financially but for people in general.”

Waguespack shares the same concern as Brady and others especially as he looks at the growth other southern states are seeing.

“People around the country are moving south. They’re not moving here yet because we haven’t fixed crime, because we haven’t provided good, affordable public schools, because we can’t control affordability issues like insurance costs. We have to tackle those head on, make life affordable, make life safe, make life productive here. And I think we’ll start growing like other Southern states.”

At the end of the day, the future of Louisiana will in large part be dictated by the next governor and soon to be first time voter Tommy Yates just wants one thing in his future governor.

“Right now, in Louisiana’s moment, I think that it has a lot of opportunity to grow and advance and progress. Anything will help out. Anybody willing to support the people is really good for the for the state.”

