NRBIA hosts Louisiana Gubernatorial candidate Shawn Wilson

“It’s just such an important, important election for the state,” said NRBIA member Ed Freundlich.

With the upcoming gubernatorial election in November, the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance has plans to host all major candidates to speak to its members and take questions. First up, Shawn Wilson, who says he understands the importance of Central Louisiana voters.

“When you look at what’s happening here in Rapids, it has tentacles that reach out into all of the surrounding parishes. It’s a great way to be on the front end of what our business and industry leaders are thinking and how they can connect and be involved in government.”

Chris Daigrepont liked what he heard.

“I don’t plan to vote for him personally,” said Daigrepont. “I’m not a Democrat. I’m a Republican. And I didn’t hear anything today that would change my mind. But no, I want our chief executive to be successful because this is where my family lives and I want us to do well.”

For residents like Freundlich and others the upcoming election is important for numerous reasons including concerns about the trending outmigration happening in Louisiana documented in the 2020 census.

“They end up getting a good education and they leave for better pay, which makes sense. So I think the next governor needs to be sure to get more industry and make this a business friendly state as opposed to high tax state.”

Wilson says Louisiana has some major advantages, and one major drawback.

“You can’t beat our football. You can’t beat our fun, you can’t beat our food. So there’s no other quality of life factor. I think that’s running you away. It’s purely economics. And until we address the wages of what people make to be competitive, it’s not going to happen.”

Wilson fielded questions from members of the NRBIA, which will also host Jeff Landry on August 21, and Stephen Waguespack September 25.