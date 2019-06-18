NRBIA hosts first of three Governor candidate meetings

The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance will be hosting meetings throughout the summer with each of the 3 candidates for Governor of Louisiana.

Today, businessman and civic leader Eddie Rispone joined the NRBIA for their June Meeting.

Governor John Bel Edwards will attend the July meeting on July 29th. And Congressman Ralph Abraham will stop by on August 26th.

Each candidate will share their background, their experience and the reasons that they should be our choice in the October election.