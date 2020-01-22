Wednesday, January 22, 2020
NRBIA event January 27th

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Monday January 27th, is the next NRBIA event. This will be a very important and informative meeting. The “State of the City” is an annual presentation regarding the health of our community and the opportunities and challenges that we face. It is an excellant oppportunity to ask questions and interact with our City officials.  In addition to Mayor Fields’ report, we will hear from our members about events and news from around the North Rapides area.
Please RSVP today. mikejohnson@jslawfirm.com

