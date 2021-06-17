NRBIA Blue Monday, June 28th

June 28th will be Blue Monday at NRBIA. Blue because we will honor and hear from our men and women in Blue.

The National Research Center recently conducted studies to determine the most critical factors necessary for a thriving community, and their findings were :

1. Safety

2. Economic Health

3. Education/Enrichment

4. Natural Environment

5. Image/Reputation

6. Overall Appearance

7. Sense of Community

8. Health and Wellness Opportunities

9. Mobility

10. Built EnvironmentOver the next year, NRBIA will be examining these factors and others to determine where we are and where we are going. This month we will hear from our chief law enforcement officials and learn from our leaders about the fight against crime and how we as a community can make our neighborhoods, our towns, and our parish safer for our families and our businesses.Plan to join us for this very special “NRBIA Blue Monday”, where we will get an opportunity to show our support for the men and women in Blue and hear how we can be a part of improving safety in our communities.