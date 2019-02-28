NPSO: Red River Parish Man Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping Incident; Citizens Stopped To Assist Victim

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Red River Parish man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of his domestic partner on Wednesday morning according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Wednesday morning February 27 at approximately 9:58am, when two concerned citizens contacted the NPSO 911 Center reporting a disturbance involving a male and female on La. Hwy 9 north of Campti, La.

The caller stated they observed a male attempting to drag a female into a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division responded arriving a short time later.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they learned two concerned citizens observed a disturbance involving a male and a female on La. Hwy 9. They stopped to assist the female after they observed the male attempting to drag her into the vehicle.

The victim was able to break free and run towards the concerned citizen vehicle for assistance. One of the concerned citizens produced a handgun for protection causing the suspect to flee the area.

Deputies issued a BOLO message for the vehicle.

As the investigation progressed, deputies learned the female victim accepted a ride from her domestic partner identified as 41-year-old Clydell Lee Jefferson Jr. to a local bank.

While there they engaged in a verbal altercation which led the male to allegedly shock the female with a stun device and bound her hands with zip ties.

The victim was then taken out to Tauzin Island where she was able to escape but was shocked again and the ties were tightened.

The suspect then took the victim without her consent and traveled towards Campti then La. Hwy 9 where she believed she was being taken to a remote location and feared for her life.

When they neared the intersection of La. Hwy 9 and Hart Road, the victim was able to escape exiting the vehicle again, where they became involved in a struggle on the roadside.

At that time, the two concerned citizens observed the disturbance and stopped to assist.

Deputies continued to search the area for the suspect.

At approximately 12:00pm, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting that Jefferson had turned himself in to their office.

NPSO Deputies traveled to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Clydell Lee Jefferson Jr., 41, was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

Jefferson remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center without bond.

Deputies say while interviewing Jefferson, he confessed to the kidnapping, etc.

Deputies seized the stun device for criminal proceedings.

Sheriff Victor Jones would like to commend the two concerned citizens who stopped to aid the victim when they recognized she needed help. Domestic incidents are one of the leading causes of injury and death to women, without the swift action of these two men the outcome of this situation may have been much worse. We thank you for your actions and good job.”

We also thank Red River Parish Sheriff’s Deputies for their assistance in the investigation.

Deputy K. Samuel worked the case.