NPSO Detectives investigating apparent attempted murder/suicide near Robeline

(Robeline)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a domestic shooting classified as an attempted murder/suicide that resulted in the death of a Natchitoches man and a Natchitoches woman being airlifted to a regional trauma center suffering from life-threatening injuries according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.



On Sunday evening, September 17th, 2023 at approximately 9:47pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau, Robeline Police Department and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a female being shot at her residence near Robeline, La.



Robeline Police and deputies arrived on scene finding a 53-year-old female suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting on the floor pleading for help.



Deputies also discovered a deceased 52-year-old Natchitoches man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor.



Deputies taped off the crime scene.



Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to photograph, process, and gather evidence at the scene.



The female victim was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Airport and airlifted to a regional trauma center with life-threatening injuries.



As of this morning, the victim remains in critical but stable condition.



Natchitoches Parish Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced the man dead at the scene.



Detectives say they are in the early stages of the investigation, however, according to undisclosed witnesses and from evidence gathered at the scene, they have learned that the victim and deceased are former dating partners.



Detectives believe on Sunday evening around 9:47pm, the male went to the victim’s residence near Robeline.



While there, he apparently entered the residence allegedly shooting the victim multiple times then apparently turned the weapon on himself suffering an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.



Natchitoches Parish Coroner Steven Clanton confirms the body has been sent for an autopsy.



Detectives say the investigation remains active and ongoing.



A weapon recovered at the crime scene will be submitted to the crime lab for ballistic testing, and analysis.



Detectives say at this time the case is being investigated as an Attempted Murder/Suicide.



The names of the victim and deceased are currently being withheld.



If you have any information you would like to share, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.



Sheriff Stuart Wright said if you are the victim of abuse, stalking or harassment you shouldn’t feel afraid. You have choices contact law enforcement or a domestic abuse advocacy center for help.



Case Agent:

Detective Lt. Herman Sers

NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau

Natchitoches, La.