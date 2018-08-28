19-yr-old Arrested for Making Bomb Threat to Local Restaurant

Natchitoches – The Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division’s, High Tech Crimes Unit has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with an alleged bomb threat which occurred over Social Media. The police department was contacted by an employee of a local restaurant chain who stated that a former employee had made threat(s) over social media in which she stated that she was going to blow up the business. Based on the information provided direct evidence was recovered which revealed the alleged threat. A warrant for the arrest of suspect was then obtained.

Investigator(s) from the High Tech Crimes Unit then located and arrested nineteen (19) year old, Kaitlynn Raggio of Natchitoches, LA , on one count of R.S. 14:40.1 Terrorizing. Ms. Raggio was later transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where she awaits bond.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Victor Pinkney at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.